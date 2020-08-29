UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $124.74

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and traded as low as $116.80. UCB shares last traded at $116.81, with a volume of 901 shares traded.

UCBJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.05.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

