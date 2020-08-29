Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 18,336 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 32.99% and a negative net margin of 25.30%.

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets.

