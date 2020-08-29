Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.11

Elecosoft PLC (LON:ELCO)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.11 and traded as low as $78.00. Elecosoft shares last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 134,124 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Elecosoft in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $72.80 million and a P/E ratio of 25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.93.

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

