Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.86

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and traded as low as $84.50. Pressure Technologies shares last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34.

Pressure Technologies Company Profile (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.