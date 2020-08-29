NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.56

NicOx SA (OTCMKTS:NICXF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $4.36. NicOx shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NicOx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $145.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

About NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF)

Nicox SA, an ophthalmic company, researches, develops, and markets therapies that target various ophthalmic conditions in France and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes VyzultaTM, an intraocular pressure-lowering treatment; and NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating candidate to treat glaucoma, as well as stand-alone NO donors for specific applications in ophthalmic diseases.

