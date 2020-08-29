Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Shares of Discovery Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:DENR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.11. Discovery Energy shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 700 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

Discovery Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DENR)

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

