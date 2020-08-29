Octagonal (LON:OCT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Octagonal plc (LON:OCT)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.35. Octagonal shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 800,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.00.

About Octagonal (LON:OCT)

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiary, Global Investment Strategy UK Ltd, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

