ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.38

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and traded as low as $66.71. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $68.05, with a volume of 121,300 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 65.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 28.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $2,604,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

