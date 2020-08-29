Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.12. Sito Mobile shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 6,920 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Sito Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITO)

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

