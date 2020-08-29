Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $320.65

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.65 and traded as low as $310.00. Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at $313.00, with a volume of 167,153 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $440.05 million and a PE ratio of 89.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 320.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 304.08.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $5.70. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 657.14%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.