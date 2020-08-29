KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.54

Shares of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and traded as low as $30.55. KURARAY CO LTD/ADR shares last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 318 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses.

