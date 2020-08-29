Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Endonovo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENDV)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.10. Endonovo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 30,132 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc develops non-invasive electrocuetical devices for regenerative medicine. It is developing Electroceutical Therapy for the treatment of pain and post-surgical edema with a concentration on cosmetic surgeries, including breast augmentation, reduction and reconstruction surgery, rhinoplasty, and liposuction procedures.

