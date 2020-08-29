Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.47

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and traded as low as $14.19. Polaris Infrastructure shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 40,418 shares changing hands.

PIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $229.15 million and a PE ratio of 10.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

