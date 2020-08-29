Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.62

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and traded as low as $3.62. Tapinator shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 2,343 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.15.

About Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM)

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles, such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Crypto Trillionaire. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

