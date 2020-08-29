Vgrab Communications (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Vgrab Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:VGRBF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.21. Vgrab Communications shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 18,804 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

Vgrab Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VGRBF)

VGrab Communications Inc develops mobile applications for merchant and consumer use primarily in Asia. The company offers Vgrab Application, a free mobile voucher application for smartphones using the Android and Apple iOS operating systems that allows users to redeem vouchers on their smartphones at various retailers and merchants; and Vgrab Merchant, a mobile application for merchants to advertise their products and services.

