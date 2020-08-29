Vgrab Communications (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vgrab Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:VGRBF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.21. Vgrab Communications shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 18,804 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

Vgrab Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VGRBF)

VGrab Communications Inc develops mobile applications for merchant and consumer use primarily in Asia. The company offers Vgrab Application, a free mobile voucher application for smartphones using the Android and Apple iOS operating systems that allows users to redeem vouchers on their smartphones at various retailers and merchants; and Vgrab Merchant, a mobile application for merchants to advertise their products and services.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vgrab Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vgrab Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Discovery Energy Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20
Discovery Energy Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20
Octagonal Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39
Octagonal Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.38
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.38
Sito Mobile Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15
Sito Mobile Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15
Rock Tech Lithium Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59
Rock Tech Lithium Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59
Henderson Far East Income Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $320.65
Henderson Far East Income Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $320.65


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report