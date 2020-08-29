BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.61

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and traded as low as $7.00. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 4,800 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.68% of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.

