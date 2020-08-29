FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.04

FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and traded as low as $3.99. FORTUM OYJ/ADR shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 1,205 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOJCY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

