Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $839.31

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $839.31 and traded as low as $835.04. Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $864.00, with a volume of 5,100 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 839.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 794.44.

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,300.00%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.