Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.17. Nocopi Technologies shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 46,518 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

About Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and distributes document security products in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses its patented reactive ink technologies for the entertainment and toy, and document and product authentication markets. It offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travelers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labeling and packaging.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.