US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.61

US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.52. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 4,631 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

US Nuclear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UCLE)

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

