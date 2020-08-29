IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

IGEN Networks Corp (OTCMKTS:IGEN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. IGEN Networks shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 39,846,026 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN)

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based services to protect and manage mobile assets. It ofers applications that allow consumers to have an acces to real-time information for the internet-of-things enabled assets. The company was founded on November 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

