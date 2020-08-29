Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,635.00

Best of the Best plc (LON:BOTB) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,635.00 and traded as low as $1,503.75. Best of the Best shares last traded at $1,540.00, with a volume of 1,387 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Best of the Best in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a market cap of $144.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,635 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 903.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Best of the Best’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

About Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

