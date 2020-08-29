BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.63

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and traded as low as $14.27. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 1,545 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 2.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 234.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 51,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 1.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 325,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF)

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

