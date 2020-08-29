BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.63

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and traded as low as $14.27. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 1,545 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.
About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF)
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.
