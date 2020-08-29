BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst (LON:BRLA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $325.72

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.72 and traded as low as $304.90. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst shares last traded at $309.50, with a volume of 16,722 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 325.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 327.86. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 million and a PE ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

