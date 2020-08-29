Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 11,109 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.67. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.47.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

