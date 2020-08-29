Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $183.14

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.14 and traded as low as $181.50. Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at $182.40, with a volume of 465,806 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 191.52. The company has a market capitalization of $526.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03.

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

