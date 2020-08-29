Brokerages Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $809.71 Million

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post $809.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.53 million and the highest is $1.61 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $5.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13,908.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.66 million to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $344.53 million to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have commented on SRNE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 147,039 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 120,452 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $809.71 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $809.71 Million
Analysts Expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.03 Million
Analysts Expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.03 Million
Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $976.19 Million
Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $976.19 Million
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.30 Million
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.30 Million
Analysts Expect Energy Recovery, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.12 Million
Analysts Expect Energy Recovery, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.12 Million
DA Davidson Weighs in on Best Buy Co Inc’s FY2021 Earnings
DA Davidson Weighs in on Best Buy Co Inc’s FY2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report