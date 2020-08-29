Brokerages Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $809.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post $809.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.53 million and the highest is $1.61 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $5.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13,908.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.66 million to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $344.53 million to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have commented on SRNE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 147,039 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 120,452 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

