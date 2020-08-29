Analysts Expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce sales of $101.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $103.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $400.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.91 million to $400.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $439.32 million, with estimates ranging from $436.20 million to $442.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $265,104.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,549 shares in the company, valued at $265,104.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,526,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,498,000 after buying an additional 1,403,717 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $656,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 107.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 148,320 shares during the period.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

