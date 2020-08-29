Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $976.19 Million

Analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to post $976.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $967.10 million to $985.48 million. Flowers Foods reported sales of $966.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

FLO opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. FMR LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 42,774 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

