Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will report $54.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.60 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $48.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $208.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.70 million to $211.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $197.90 million, with estimates ranging from $196.80 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTBI shares. ValuEngine cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

