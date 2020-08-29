Analysts Expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will post sales of $24.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.40 million. Energy Recovery reported sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year sales of $114.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.20 million to $114.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $94.97 million, with estimates ranging from $92.44 million to $97.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.93. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,180,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,542,000 after buying an additional 189,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after buying an additional 56,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Energy Recovery by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 60,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Energy Recovery by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 676,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 44,633 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 616,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 164,418 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

