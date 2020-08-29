DA Davidson Weighs in on Best Buy Co Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $7.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.97. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2022 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.48.

Shares of BBY opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.06. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $119.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,127 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $330,201.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,351.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,737 shares of company stock valued at $74,436,568. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.