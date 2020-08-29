Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BF/B. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Brown-Forman from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown-Forman from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BF/B opened at $73.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.1743 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

