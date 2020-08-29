Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GECC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of GECC opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 163.68%. Analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 327,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Great Elm Capital comprises approximately 1.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 3.26% of Great Elm Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

