Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Nautilus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.21.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $335.63 million, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Nautilus will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $1,421,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $321,660.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $282,854.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,387 shares of company stock worth $2,197,536. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,426,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth $2,590,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

