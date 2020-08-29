Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.57

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.57 and traded as low as $12.56. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 355,707 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57.

Get Teucrium Corn Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORN. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 383.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 70.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.