Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Buy

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Shares of MNPR opened at $5.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 22.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $63.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

