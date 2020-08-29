Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Get Noah alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.49. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Noah by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noah (NOAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.