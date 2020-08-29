Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MNR. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.