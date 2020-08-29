Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to announce sales of $379.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $411.20 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $388.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $333.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:CODI opened at $17.49 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 172,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,026.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 104,584 shares of company stock worth $1,774,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $906,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compass Diversified by 82.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 253,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 45.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 14.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

