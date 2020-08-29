Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.36 Million

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post sales of $46.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.62 million. Insmed reported sales of $38.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $173.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.48 million to $180.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $305.90 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $455.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

INSM stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.67. Insmed has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78.

In other Insmed news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 107.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 373.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 62.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Compass Diversified Holdings Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.39 Million
Compass Diversified Holdings Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.39 Million
Insmed Incorporated Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.36 Million
Insmed Incorporated Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.36 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million
$24.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc This Quarter
$24.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc This Quarter
UDR, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.53 Million
UDR, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.53 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion
Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report