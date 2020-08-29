Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.36 Million

Brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post sales of $46.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.62 million. Insmed reported sales of $38.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $173.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.48 million to $180.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $305.90 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $455.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

INSM stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.67. Insmed has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78.

In other Insmed news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 107.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 373.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 62.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

