Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce $14.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $13.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $62.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.56 million to $64.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.63 million, with estimates ranging from $14.30 million to $77.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 61.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $658.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.36.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

