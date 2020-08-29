$24.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) will report sales of $24.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.50 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $19.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $94.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.70 million to $95.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $91.92 million, with estimates ranging from $91.73 million to $92.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million.

BWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $281.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director David B. Juran acquired 43,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $414,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,904,266.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Juran acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,858.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 83,651 shares of company stock valued at $793,364 in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $103,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 984,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

