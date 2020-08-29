UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce $310.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.50 million to $325.13 million. UDR posted sales of $289.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in UDR by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

