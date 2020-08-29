UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.53 Million

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce $310.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.50 million to $325.13 million. UDR posted sales of $289.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in UDR by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Compass Diversified Holdings Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.39 Million
Compass Diversified Holdings Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.39 Million
Insmed Incorporated Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.36 Million
Insmed Incorporated Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.36 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million
$24.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc This Quarter
$24.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc This Quarter
UDR, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.53 Million
UDR, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.53 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion
Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report