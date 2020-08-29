Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to announce $5.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.71 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $23.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.15 billion to $23.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $27.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

NYSE USFD opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.92 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

In other news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 38.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 18.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 207,244 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in US Foods by 29.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Compass Diversified Holdings Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.39 Million
Compass Diversified Holdings Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.39 Million
Insmed Incorporated Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.36 Million
Insmed Incorporated Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.36 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million
$24.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc This Quarter
$24.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc This Quarter
UDR, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.53 Million
UDR, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.53 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion
Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report