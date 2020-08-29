Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to announce $5.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.71 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $23.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.15 billion to $23.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $27.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

NYSE USFD opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.92 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

In other news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 38.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 18.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 207,244 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in US Foods by 29.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

