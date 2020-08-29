Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Reduced by Analyst

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

NYSE MDT opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

