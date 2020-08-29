Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Greif posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

GEF stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. Greif has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 12.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 16.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 435.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Compass Diversified Holdings Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.39 Million
Compass Diversified Holdings Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.39 Million
Insmed Incorporated Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.36 Million
Insmed Incorporated Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.36 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million
$24.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc This Quarter
$24.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc This Quarter
UDR, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.53 Million
UDR, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.53 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion
Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report