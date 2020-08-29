Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Greif posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

GEF stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. Greif has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 12.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 16.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 435.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

