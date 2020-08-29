$167.80 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post sales of $167.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.80 million and the lowest is $159.00 million. Renasant reported sales of $146.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $648.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.30 million to $661.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $599.95 million, with estimates ranging from $578.30 million to $651.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Renasant has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $98,244.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after buying an additional 1,436,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after buying an additional 24,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,953,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after buying an additional 134,704 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after buying an additional 79,858 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,037,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

