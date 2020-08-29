Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to post $45.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $45.79 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $43.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $178.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.40 million to $181.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.13 million, with estimates ranging from $176.10 million to $184.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of PFBC opened at $37.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.40. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 67.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after acquiring an additional 233,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 279.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 214,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 209,527 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 655.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 99.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

