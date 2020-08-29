Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Commscope reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COMM. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commscope from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Commscope in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 722,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Commscope by 71.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 184,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Commscope by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commscope by 14.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Commscope by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.58. Commscope has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

